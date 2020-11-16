WINNING STREAK! Kenzo Bags Best African Male Artiste Accolade at Top Nigerian Awards

Lagos -Uganda’s BET Award Winner, Eddy Kenzo – real names Edrisah Musuuza continues to silence critics and naysayers as he bags yet another prestigious award.

The ‘Sonko’ Hitmaker bagged the Best Male Artist of the year Accolade at the just concluded Nigeria Achievers Awards

Kenzo could not hide his excitement and took it to his social media celebrating the win with his gallant fans.

“Ya Allah, you keep blessing your own, thank you for the Best African Male Artist award in Nigeria Achievers Awards 2020 (Season 6),” the excited ‘Sitya Loss’ singer shared on his social media.

Artiste, Eddy Kenzo parades ‘Mpenkoni’ ride. (PHOTO FILE)

The awards recognize outstanding and deserving candidates in various categories, those who were active throughout the year with outstanding performances in their chosen fields.

About Post Author Maurice MUHWEZI | Managing Editor administrator http://34.125.246.153 Maurice Muhwezi is a distinguished Digital Media Manager with interests in areas published platforms, website management, team-building, business process improvement and creating e-customer solutions See author's posts