UWA Slashes Park, Gorilla Trekking Fees as Uganda Targets Tourists Ahead of Festive Season

Chimpanzee family in the one of Uganda’s natural habitat

Kampala – Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced a reduction in signature attractions of Apes and Primates among other tariffs.

The move to slash the rates is an effort to revamp the tourism industry that was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hotels, National Parks and wildlife gazetted places were closed off with international flights into Uganda cancelled amid the lockdown

In a statement issued by UWA, Executive Director, Mr. Sam Mwandha confirmed the reduction of the rates on park entrance, Gorilla & chimpanzee and birding fees emphasising tourists/visitors were at the heart of the body’s efforts.

“Our visitors are at the heart of our conservation efforts, and as we enter into this festive season, we are glad to be able to reward them for their continued support throughout the years and more especially through this period of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mwandha said in a statement.

“50 percent discount on park entrance fees for Lake Mburo, Queen Elizabeth, Kidepo Valley, Murchison Falls, Semuliki National Park, Toro Semliki, Katonga, Kabwoya, and Pian Upe Wildlife Reserves.” read part of the statement.

UWA also slashed birding fees by 50 percent in efforts to promote the growing activity.

Reports indicate that Uganda is a birding paradise that boasts a massive bird list of more of than 1,073 recorded bird species; making up 50% of Africa’s bird species and 11% of the world species.

Birders in Uganda share that with the easy spotting of many birds covering just a small area or birding for a short period of time. This has seen an influx of birders from across the world.

Uganda boasts of the most sought bird species to include: Shoebill, Green Breasted Pitta, Rwenzori Turaco, African Green Broadbill, Brown-chested Lapwing, Jameson’s Antpecker, Nahan’s Francolin, Black Bee-eater, Karamoja Apalis, Puvel’s Illadopsis, among others.

In the statement, UWA boss Mwandha revealed that the new rates were set to take effect from December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021

The terrifying shoebill, one of the most sought for bird species

In an article published by Forbes Magazine, author Frank Asimwe intimated that Uganda was a wonderland in all senses from the mighty King Kong that rule the impenetrable forest of Bwindi to chimpanzees that are our closest cousins.

Asiimwe also revealed that Gorilla trekking is such a thrilling primate experience that any visitor on Uganda safari shouldn’t miss out.

UWA equally slashed the gorilla and chimpanzee tracking fees for all visitor categories as follows:

— East African Community citizen gorilla tracking permits reduced from UGX

250,000 ($70) to UGX150,000 ($40)

— Foreign Resident gorilla tracking permits reduced from USD600 to USD300

— Foreign Non-Resident gorilla tracking permits reduced from USD700 to USD400

— East African Community resident chimpanzee tracking permits reduced from UGX150,000 ($40) to UGX100,000 ($28)

— Foreign Resident chimpanzee tracking permits reduced from USD150 to USD100

— Foreign Non-Resident chimpanzee tracking permits reduced from USD200 to USD150

“The reduction on gorilla and chimp fees will only apply to purchases between December 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021,” read the statement.

Wildlife body, however, clarified that the reduction on fees was not applicable on reschedules of already deposited on permits or purchases using credit letters. No reschedules are allowed for these promotional permits.

The announcement comes at a time when the gorilla parks are experiencing a baby boom, the latest being in the Ruhija-based Mukiza family on October 11 increasing their number to 15 strong.

Visitors are reminded to observe the SOPs contained: Read SOPs Here