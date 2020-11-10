University Finalist Hit Dead By Trailer in Kabale

DECEASED: Allan Ainebyoona, aged 24, died in the accident

Kabale – A third-year student of Bachelors of Business Administration at Bishop Barham University on Monday, November 9, perished in a nasty accident.

The youthful student died in an accident that occurred at Nkumbura trading center along Kabale- Mbarara high way in Kabale district.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Allan Ainebyoona, aged 24, a resident of Kiina- Nyakatooma cell in Rugarama parish of Maziba sub county Kabale district.

“The accident happened at around 5 pm when the deceased who was riding a motorcycle Bajaj boxer Registration number UEY 236E. He was hit from behind by a trailer reg. no. number UBF569E/UAW942T that was being driven by Alex Twesigye,36, of Wakiso district bound for Kabale town, chopping off his head,” Maate told our Reporter.

He added: “It’s alleged that both were heading the same direction of Kabale and as the trailer was overtaking the motorcyclist, it squeezed him off the road and fell into the rear tyres which smashed his head as Police visited the scene and body taken to Kabale hospital mortuary for postmortem and vehicles parked at police for Inspector of vehicles for inspection as Inquiries underway.”