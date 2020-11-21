Tried & Tested! Teso Leaders Pledge to Vote Museveni, Snub FDC’s Amuriat

President Museveni campaigns for Ngora Woman MP Jacqueline Amongin in previous elections. (FILE PHOTO)

Soroti | RedPepper Digital– National Resistance Movement (NRM) Leaders from the greater Teso subregion, have affirmed their commitment and rallied behind their party candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni

On his second week of the trail, candidate Museveni is set to meet the leaders at Soroti University Grounds in Soroti City as a successful run in Karamoja Sub-region on Saturday afternoon.

While speaking to the press at Soroti University Grounds, Ngora Woman Member of Parliament, Jacqueline Amongin has re-echoed the leaders’ commitment to the party.

She equally revealed that the people of Teso require compensation for the cattle and animals lost in previous insurgencies and altercations with Karimojong rustlers.

“Originally the people of Teso kept cattle and other animals before their attacks from the armed Karimojong warriors. One of the key areas Museveni is to address is compensation,” said Hon. Amongin clad in a yellow gomesi.

Tasked to explain on why the people of Teso will choose NRM’s Museveni over one of their own, FDC’s presidential candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, Amongin told the press that their leader (Museveni) was tried & tested.

“Yoweri Museveni is a tried and tested leader that has brought the change that Teso region sought for. He has delivered and we can comfortably trust him with the future of our children,” said Amongin bashing Amuriat with the “Better the devil you know than the angel you don’t.”

NRM leaders share a light moment at Soroti University Grounds, Soroti on Saturday November 21.

Tasked to explain whether the Teso region will rally behind NRM after being hit by drought and floods, Amongin sustained that climate change was beyond the control of the party.

“Climate change can’t be controlled by the government. However, the NRM government has set up valley dams and sensitized communities about climate change,” sustained Hon. Amongin.

By press time (2:00Pm), NRM candidate Museveni was expected to arrive and address the NRM leaders drawn from the Greater Soroti.

Museveni, on Saturday Morning November 21, officiated the commissioning of Soroti-Akisim-Moroto road in Moroto Town.