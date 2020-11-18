Tororo RDC Re-echoes Call to Public on COVID-19 SOPs

Tororo District Officials receiving the items at the District Headquarters.

Tororo | RedPepper Digital – The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) for Tororo Yahaya Were has appealed to the general public to work together with the respective district Covid-19 taskforce and government officials in the fight against escalating COVID-19 in the country.

During a brief event where Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda handed over new hand wash jerry can stations at the Tororo district offices on Tuesday 17 November 2020, Were emphasized the need to continue informing the public on adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Ministry of Health.

“We have been working as a team to see how we can lessen the spread of corona virus within Tororo and Uganda at large. As the leadership of Tororo, we have been sensitizing our communities, tracing contacts and have even managed to treat some of the cases who have since been cured of this disease. This fight won’t stop now, let us not allow the fire to burn out,”said Were.

Were said they will be distributing these hand wash jerry can stations to Merrikit Sub-county, some within the district and health facilities.

‘’We shall also prioritize places of worship. The only way we can prevent this pandemic is to work together as a team and sensitize the community because right now, we have so many community cases within Uganda. Wash your hands with clean water and soap, keep social distancing and endeavor to wear a mask while in public,” he further cautioned.

As part of its support to the Ministry of Health and in fulfillment of its pledge to fights COVID-19 by improving hand washing and sanitation in public and high risk areas, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda pledged to distribute 5,000 hand washing jerry can stations across the country and has stayed true to that commitment.

The 150 hand washing stations, 10 cartons of soda and 10 cartons of water that the company handed over to Tororo District officials brings the total number of jerry cans distributed so far to 1,750 in different parts of the country including Kampala, Mbarara, Mukono, Buikwe, Kalungu and Tororo Districts.

Tororo Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Samuel Okwir applauded the company for its commitment to supporting the community and economic recovery.

“We are grateful to Coca-Cola for always prioritizing the well being of Ugandans in the different communities across the country. This means you love Tororo District, as well as the community. By doing this, you are supporting the community to buy your products. Once they are alive, they can buy,” he noted.

Newton Lee Ogong, the Special Events and Promotion Manage at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa revealed that their commitment to the communities they serve has no boundaries. He added that Businesses can only thrive in a healthy environment, thus their investment in the health and safety of the people always takes priority and because of the loyalty and continued support from the customers, they are linked together by similar interests to see that communities thrive and prosper.

“Right now, our focus is supporting the economy to recover by doing what we can to ensure there is no second wave which could lead to another lockdown. This will enormously affect our economy as it is now. If there is anything to pick from this pandemic, we cannot act alone. We need to continue to work together with the government, civil society organizations, NGOs, and in partnership with fellow businesses to help us emerge stronger and secure the economy,” said Ogong.

The hand washing stations form part of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa’s UGX1.3billion contribution to the Government of Uganda through the Ministry of Health, which also includes three pick-up trucks, PPEs for health workers, and COVID-19 awareness and sensitization advertising.

With a 23-year track record in Uganda, the company employs more than 1,600 staff across three bottling facilities and one recycling facility, supplying a broad range of ready to drink non-alcoholic products in the soft drinks, water and juice categories.

As Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler and the world’s 8th largest by revenue, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) bottles and distributes trademarked beverages owned by The Coca-Cola Company. The group was formed in July 2016 after the successful combination of the Southern and East Africa bottling operations of the non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages businesses of the Coca-Cola Company, SAB Miller plc and Gutsche Family Investments.

The group is currently pursuing an initiative called A Better Africa, whose goal is to ensure that 80% of the imported raw materials are sourced locally by 2022.

According to officials, this will increase local shared opportunities, minimize importation of key inputs, save foreign currency as well as provide more access to critical jobs, skills and resources.