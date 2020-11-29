SHOCKER! What Killed Minister Esther Mbayo’s Son

Kampala – Authorities continue to investigate the death of the 26-year-old Ian Mawanda, who died mysteriously after visiting a gym exercise on Saturday.

The deceased is a son of Hon. Mbayo Esther Mbulakubuza, the Minister in charge of the Presidency who doubles as Luuka District Woman Member of Parliament.

According to the sources, Mawanda, a Makerere University Graduate, returned home on Saturday 28th 2020 from Gym Training before getting unconscious and was taken to a Medical facility (Name Withheld)

“However, not satisfied with his condition, the family took him to a medical facility but the doctors there declared him as brought dead,” sources said, adding his body was to be taken to Luuka after postmortem.

The inquest proceeding in this connection has been initiated by authorities to know the reason of death but the family and stakeholders are shocked that he died mysteriously despite having been in good physical shape before the fateful day.

News of the passing of Mawanda broke Sunday morning, creating a somber mood among Busoga and Hon.Mbayo’s supporters in Luuka.

Efforts to get the family about the tragedy were futile by press time. However, former Lands Minister and is the chairman of the Uganda Tourism Board-UTB Hon .Daudi Mpabulungi Migereko described the deceased as an energetic friendly young man who loved to interact with people.

Residents of Luuka are also mourning the Minister’s son and described him as a friendly person who had mood swings.

Details of his burial arrangement were yet to be released by press time.