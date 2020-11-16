‘Scientific’ NRM Sanctions Village-based Campaigns, Vow Not To Expose Ugandans to COVID-19

NRM Chairman & Presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Party Secretary-General, Rt, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba

Kampala – As Presidential campaigns enter the second week, National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is set to commission village-based teams as Uganda gears up for 2021 General elections.

NRM Secretary-General, Rt, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba confirmed the development, affirming that the mass party was committed to the safety of Uganda.

Kasule Lumumba made the remarks while addressing the media Sunday November 15 at the Party Headquarters in Kampala.

“NRM will next week start the distribution of campaign materials to NRM village leaders in abid to extend their message from President Yoweri Museveni who is their presidential candidate to all members,” said SG Kasule Lumumba.

“NRM leaders shall hold village meetings not exceeding 200 people, move person to person and house to house with intentions to win at all levels,” Hon. Lumumba emphasized.

This comes barely 48 hours since NRM Chairman and President Candidate Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni suspended mass campaigns affirming that the party shall not expose Ugandans to the deadly novel coronavirus.

NRM Presidential Candidate Museveni Meets NRM leaders at Olili Primary School, in Akere Division Sub County, Apac District

Lumumba encouraged all leaders from the chairperson and other mobilisation teams to focus and jointly work together if the party is to register success.

Lumumba said the party has been working on simplifying the manifesto into all major local languages for all people to grasp the campaign message and shall be distributed through party structures when it is due.

“Our party shall utilise the 30 people in every village which include the Youth Council, People with disability and elderly who shall carry the message to their people. The 30 people shall then be required to mobilise and recruits more 20 to make 50 people in every village,” Lumumba added.

She, however, revealed that the village strategy shall change accordingly if there is a need in days to come.

Rt.Hon.Lumumba eulogized the Kamuli Municipality, MP Hon. Rehema Watongola who succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday morning in Mulago Hospital.

She further discouraged all candidates and supporters from unnecessary political gatherings since the pandemic is real and life-threatening to everyone both rich and poor.

“I call upon every one of you Ugandans to keep alert and desist from rallies because the Pandemic is still serious,” Lumumba warned in emphasis.

Candidate Museveni is set to meet NRM leaders and flag bearers of Acholi Subregion Monday Morning November 16 ahead of a televised address in Luo; to be aired on radio too.

Museveni will then proceed to Kitgum on Tuesday, November 17 where is set to hold scientific meetings NRM leaders and flag-bearers in the morning, and later meet the party youths as he prepares for his evening televised address.

Over the last week, Candidate Museveni held successful scientific meetings in Greater Luweero, Lango and West Nile with NRM leaders and youths.