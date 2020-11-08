November 8, 2020

Police Slams Bobi Wine Promise To raise security Personnel’s Salaries

November 8, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

spokesperson for the police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Charles Twine

Kampala – The spokesperson for the police Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Charles Twine has advised politicians to stop what he called inciting armed personnel by making unrealistic promises in their campaign speeches.

Speaking after his nomination on Tuesday, November 3, National Unity Platform Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine promised to raise the pay for security personnel to a minimum of UGX1 million.

NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi flanked by wife and party officials arrive at Kyambogo Sports Grounds ahead of his nomination on Tuesday November 3.

However, addressing journalists in Kampala Friday, Charles Twine said the police Chief Political Commissar Asan Kasingye among other officers is currently working to demystify this rhetoric.

Twine says they do not want their officers diverted as the mandate to fight crime crosses borders and stretches past the election period.

