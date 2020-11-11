ARINAITWE RUGYENDO: An Opportunity to Create a Digital Job, Earn Big Amid COVID-19

Yesterday, Nile Breweries Limited launched a nationwide five-week campaign worth UGX100M aimed at giving a boost to aspiring young entrepreneurs in the digital space.

The offer comes on the heels a new initiative by eeeboworld.com, a Ugandan video-on demand streaming company launching a content creator portal on its website and social media spaces to enable anyone who can create exciting stuff to earn a buck from it.

Following the devastating effects suffered by most youth in the wake of the Corona Virus pandemic, the Nile Breweries Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Onapito Ekomoloit, said yesterday at the NBL’s headquarters in Luzira, a Kampala suburb that the offer is up for grabs by young people who can innovate techprenuership products.

Mr. Onapito says, to participate in the campaign, aspiring youth entrepreneurs across the country will be required to draft a brief plan on how they would use UGX1M to start their businesses and send the outlines to a designated email address ([email protected]). Every week 20 successful entrants will be announced on various partner radio stations across the country and they will take home UGX1 million each.

This offer got caught my eye because I am someone who is very much engrossed in finding digital solutions to unemployment in Uganda. And given the Coronavirus pandemic and its implications for the future of work, this offer got me thinking about new ways in which you can create your own job using that computer on your desk or that smartphone in your pocket, in the event that you either win or lose in the Nile Breweries contest.

For example, if you have a passion for teaching, training, making movies or music, you will not only be able to win with Nile Breweries but also make money on a new content creator platform at eeboworl.com by teaching, training, coaching other people online. You can make extra revenue for yourself by creating digital content such as Tutoring Videos, audio lectures poems or podcasts etc

How?

Go to http://blog.eeboworld.com Sign up as a creator Select your creator category Create your unique creator url Upload a profile picture and banner

(Your profile will be verified within 24 hours) Start uploading your content and get ready to publish, add a category to be easier found in the e’ebo world discovery (search), add tags to optimize your SEO as well as Video/Audio descriptions. Get paid for your original digital content! Sell individual video or audio files Create playlists and sell multiple videos/audios at a bundle price Simply sell to fans in other countries!

This exciting platform, the first of its kind in the country, is integrated with Mobile Money in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Zambia and is interoperable with Mastercard, Visa, Paypal and can ensure Automatic currency conversions.

Your unique creator URL is basically your own website that everyone can access without login, you can connect your page with your social media and this is why we think our highway is a good opportunity as well for those who wish to participate in

My guide to young Techprenuers:

While this Nile Breweries contest is very a generous gesture from a corporate entity amidst business shutdown due to COVID-19 Pandemic, and while Shs. 1M seems like very small capital, there are several business ideas you might need to consider that require low investment. According to a shopify blog post article (https://www.shopify.com/blog/low-investment-business-ideas) one of those ideas is “Create digital products or courses”

If you’ve got a talent/job/hustle that can be turned into a digital product, think about packaging it into a new stream of income as you look forward to winning the Nile Breweries contest.

I could sight for you several examples of what trade you can turn into a digital product:

You will be surprised how many people do not know how to boil an egg without having burst in the water or how to make a quick cup of cereal porridge. If you are a chef or a talented cook, you can make such videos and people will be willing to pay and learn from them. Making this kind of video only requires a basic phone camera (which you already have) and good light.

If you are a Pastor, you probably already know how people struggle with techniques of bible study, prayer and meditation. Making small sermons in form of courses can be so helpful to so many followers.

Should I even bother you with an example of teachers? The pandemic closed all schools and parents have struggled with keeping the kids in learning mode. Many parents are now buying question and answer pamphlets. Imagine if they had these Pamphlets in Video? AND this new normal won’t change even after COVID19, it just began.

Online business helps you to optimize your time at your current job without disrupting it. It helps you create an extra income from what you love to do and are probably already doing.

At the risk of being branded a brewery publicist, I honestly think the Nile breweries campaign is a rich opportunity if you consider to start your own online business.

There are several platforms that can help your online business. You can choose from Youtube to social media pages like facebook or IG or even a TV show. The challenge however is how you do make money from these platforms?

The new platform e’ebo that is easier to use with direct-to-market tools is launching very soon. It gives you selling tools like mobile money and VISA integration which can help you sell and your fans to buy. It also has tools like a newsletter which help with customer engagement and outreach.

Author: Arinaitwe Rugyendo

Unlike Youtube where there are millions of creators jostling for visibility, e’ebo has simple and effective discovery. All you will need is to constantly inform you social media followers about your new projects on eebo and ask them to go buy. E’ebo is like a digital shopping mall for digital products.

It is important that you prepare very well before you make your application to Nile breweries. I recommend that you learn more about how eebo works. Visit the blog.eeboworld.com or contact them at [email protected].

I wish you the best.