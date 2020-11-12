NRM Vows to Wipeout Opposition in Eastern, Launch M7 Campaigns

Hon. Among and Mukula meet NRM leaders and Mobilisers

Bukedea | RedPepper Digital | Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Leaders in Eastern Region on Wednesday launched campaigns for their Presidential flag bearer, Yoweri Museveni.

The NRM leaders also launched the NRM Mobilization Task force at Kachumbala Sub County, Kolir Sub County and Bukedea town Council in Bukedea District.

Led by Anita Annet Among, the incumbent Bukedea District Woman Member of Parliament who is unopposed for the same in the forthcoming 2021 general elections and Capt Mike Mukula, the NRM National Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, the party leaders told voters that a vote for Museveni constitutes a vote for peace and security, and for economic and social development in Uganda.

‘’NRM under our Chairman President Museveni emphasized interests of the People: peace, wealth, jobs, health, education, infrastructure (roads, the railways etc.) etc .Hence, as already said, the four NRM principles: Patriotism, PanAfricanism, and Social – economic transformation and democracy has been the prominence of our party’’, said Mukula, who was the chief guest.

Mukula urged flag bearers to work with the present NRM structures and also encouraged mobilizers to use those bicycles and cycles as resources to look for votes for the party.

On her side , Hon.Anita who injected millions of shillings in donating maternal beds and renovating four health center IIIs in the District ,said NRM has a credible presidential candidate and urged supporters to mobilize support for him in the region using the party structures under scientific campaign.

“NRM is a mass party because we managed to come up with candidates at all positions. I urge you to remain with the NRM spirit because when our flag-bearers win, we all win and vice versa therefore I urge you to support each other in order to win these positions” said Hon. Among.

Hon. Among and Mukula Hands Over Beds to Health Officials and Bicycles to NRM Mobilisers

Through her ‘Anite Foundation’, the Bukedea Woman MP Donated Beds to government hospitals, among other things to various groups in the District.

The event ,held in observance of SOPs issued by the Ministry of Health, was also attended by various party leaders from both within and outside Bukedea.

The campaigns for presidential elections in Uganda scheduled for January 14, 2021 kicked off countrywide on Monday.

President Museveni, who has been Uganda’s president since 1986, is seeking another five year term against 10 other candidates.