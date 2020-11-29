Hypocrites! NRM SG Lumumba Raps Party-Leaning Independent Candidates For Sabotage

NRM Chairman & Presidential candidate Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Party Secretary-General, Rt, Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba c

Mbarara – Justine Kasule Lumumba, the National Resistance Movement Secretary-General, has told party-leaning independent candidates to desist from masquerading after failing to step-down for flag-bearers

“It is better to leave the party, rather than pretending that you support NRM yet you’re running as an independent against the party’s flag bearer. Don’t use the party to undermine it, stop pulling down the party, stop demeaning the party,” Lumumba said.

Lumumba was on Saturday flagging off the village mobilizations in Ankole and Kigezi regions that was held at Lake View Hotel in Mbarara city.

The village mobilizations will expedite the canvassing votes for NRM presidential candidate and party flag bearers

NRM SG Justine Kasule Lumumba Addresses Party leaders in Mbarara on Saturday

The Secretary-General called for peaceful electioneering and tolerance from all Ugandans.

Later in the day, Lumumba and her team attended the launch of the Ntungamo action network; an association of youth volunteers of Ntungamo district with a membership of more than 350 youths.

The volunteers association prides in the objective of mobilizing for NRM flag bearers and secure the youth vote for the party.

The group whose Patron is Rushenyi county MP and candidate Mwesigwa Rukutana donated 2 motor cycles worth Shs8m and Shs2m for fuel to facilitate this mobilization effort.

NRM Party leaders in Mbarara

On-air, she said that “You can only secure the future when you know the basis you are standing on, in terms of security, jobs, health, education etc. Its only NRM with clear information about all that and that’s why we want to secure your future.”

The village mobilizations aka NRM yellow are commencing on 2nd December 2020 throughout the country