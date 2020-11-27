No Late Registration! UNEB Cautions as Exercise Closes Monday

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo

Kampala – The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has sternly cautioned school owners and stakeholders that there will be late registration of candidates for the national examination.

The examinations body reiterated that there shall be no room for late registration of candidates set to sit their national examinations for the year 2020 with is set last for 1 month is set to end on Monday, November 30, 2020.

According to the statement released on Friday by UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odongo, examination centres and parents should ensure that all learners in candidate classes are registered by Monday.

“The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) would like to make the last call to Heads of Examination centres as well as parents to register all the candidates for PLE (Primary Leaving Examinations), UCE (Uganda Certificate of Education) and UACE (Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education) by Monday 30th November 2020,” said Odongo.

Out of the 13,966 PLE centres, Odongo said that over 90% have registered their candidates and over 85% of 3,640 centres for UCE have registered, while UACE, registration of candidates from 2,164 centres stands at 77%.

“We, therefore, urge the remaining centres to submit the registration data of their candidates within the remaining days as there will be no room for late registration,” said Odongo.

He called on Head Teachers that have registered their candidates to download the generated draft registers and photo albums and avail them to all concerned students and/ or parents to do another round of thorough checking to eliminate any errors.

Every PLE candidate is supposed to pay UGX34,000 for registration, UGX164,000 for UCE and UGX186,000 for UACE.

In October, UNEB warned schools against inflating registration fees sounding a warning that the perpetrators risk loss of Licence and indefinite closure.

Students started registering for Uganda National Examinations on October 22.

The Schools Calendar shows that the briefing of students will be on February 26, and the Uganda Certificate of Education examinations will start on March 1, 2021, to April 6, 2021.

Odongo explained that the briefing of candidates in Primary Seven will be on March 26 and they will later sit for their examinations on March 30 and March 31, 2021.

Briefing for Senior Six candidates will follow on April 9 and they will sit for examinations from April 12 to May 3, 20121.