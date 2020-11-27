NDA Closes 6 Vet Drug Shops, Call for Public Vigilance

Kenneth Kiiza, NDA Regional Manager for Western, displays some that were impounded.

Kabale – The National Drug Authority (NDA) has closed six illegal veterinary drug shops in Kigezi sub-region.

While Addressing a press conference at the Kabale District health Office board room on Makanga hill in Kabale Municipality, Kenneth Kiiza, the National Drug Authority Western Uganda Regional Manager, revealed that the drugs shops were operating unlicensed.

“During the operations, out of 45 veterinary drug shops – including one pharmacy -inspected, they found out that the six drug shops were unlicensed, had unqualified personnel, lacked proper and functional storage facilities for drugs,” said Kiiza.

He added: “In one of the veterinary drugs shops they found that they were selling illegally veterinary products as they impounded two boxes of Fur medicated dog shampoo which he says that was being sold illegally as it was not approved by the National Drug Authority.

The Drug regulator carried out a two-week operation conducted in the districts of Kabale, Rubanda, Rukiga, Kisoro, Rukungiri, and Kanungu districts

The drug shops shut-down during the operation include Tukamushaba Veterinary drug shop, Byomuhangi Veterinary drug shop, and Hamurwa Veterinary drug shop all the three in Rubanda district,

Others are Bukinda Veterinary drug shop in Rukiga district, Rubuguri Veterinary drug shop in Kisoro district, and Ariho Veterinary drug shop in Rukungiri district.

He said that they have engaged the owners of the drug outlets to streamline their operations before they are allowed to re-open and that they have interested police in investigating some of the cases, and take action to shop keepers who mix veterinary drugs with general merchandise shops which they found as a big problem in the region.

“We discovered that in Rubanda districtyhad no registered veterinary drugs shop as drugs were being sold in general merchandise and agrochemical shops. We had to close them as well as impounded some of the drugs as they streamline the issues,” said Kiiza.

Dr Bernard Kabagambe, the Kabale district veterinary officer, tasked National Drug Authority to open up sub region offices as the best way of monitoring.

“As district veterinary officers, we are always burdened due to logistics in monitoring those that are operating illegally,” said Dr Kabagambe.

Edmond Ntimba, the Kabale district Chief Administrative Officer, urged NDA to desist from approving cheap medicines into the market and calling on buyers and consumers to expose the irregularities.

“I ask people to always expose and report owners of drug shops whom you suspect to be illegally selling drug shops to help the district veterinary office and police to investigate them,” said Ntimba rallying masses to be vigilant.

Brian Ampaire the Kabale District Police Commander says that as police they are to give maximum cooperation to ensure that drug shops are monitored.