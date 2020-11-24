November 24, 2020

NABBED: Hammer wielding Man who Attacked Policewoman Arrested

November 24, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Kampala – The Police has arrested the rioter who is alleged to have hit a Police officer during Wednesday’s riots in Kampala

Police authorities identified the suspect as Emmanuel Ssimbwa Ssebuliba.

ASP Consulate Kasule was allegedly hit with a hammer by Ssebuliba when she was removing logs and stones placed in the middle of the road near Totalia building.

Ssebuliba was arrested by Police’s Flying Squad unit in Kireka-Kinnawattaka after he was identified and tracked using CCTV footage captured on the day.

Kasule was one of four Police officers injured in the riots while four Police vehicles were hit and damaged by stones thrown by protestors.

The protests erupted following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine by Police at a campaign venue in Luuka district over not adhering to guidelines that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 during campaigns.

