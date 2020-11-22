PICTORIAL: What You Missed as Museveni Commissioned Multi-Billion Soroti Main Market

President Museveni Commissions Multi-Billion Soroti Main Market on Sunday

Soroti – Uganda’s President Yoweri Tibuhaurwa Museveni on Sunday, November 22, commissioned theUGX24 billion Soroti main markets in Soroti, Teso sub-region.

The President was flanked by Capt Mike Mukula, the NRM National Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, and Hon. Anita Among who is among the NRM unopposed Mps in the forthcoming 2021 Polls and Raphael Magyezi, Local Government Minister.

“It is expected to create about 3,000 jobs for residents of Soroti, along the local trade and supply chain,” Museveni said during the Commissioning.

The market constructed using funds from the African Development Bank (ADB) valued at shs23.4 billion will in addition to stalls and lockups have CCTV cameras linked to the Soroti Central Police Station, and amenities including 5000-litre water tanks, butchers, chicken cages, cold rooms and service centres: tailoring, pharmacies, financial institutions and small scale value addition units.

The market was built under MATIP project that has seen existence of over 21 markets in Kampala, Jinja, Mbale, Gulu, Lira, Hoima, Fort Portal, Entebbe, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua, Moroto, Soroti, Tororo, Kasese, Busia, Kitgum and Lugazi.

The Local Government Minister, Hon. Raphael Magyezi said the new modern market constructed by Techno Three Uganda Limited in a joint venture with PS Constructions is a noble achievement, not only in Soroti but the whole region in terms of creating jobs for people.

“The market has been constructed specifically for the low-income earners and the vendors who were operating in the old market which was demolished. Whereas the old market had not more than 700 stalls, we are now talking about doubling that number here.” Magyezi said.

Local Government Minister, Hon. Raphael Magyezi

On his part, the NRM vice Chairperson for Eastern Region Capt. Mike Mukula told Red pepper that the NRM government, through prioritization, is now consolidating on key sectors such as agriculture modernization, roads, energy, health, security and defence, ICT and scientific innovations that have seen improvement in the lives of Ugandans.

Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament Hon.Anita and NRM Vice Chairperson Eastern Region, Capt. Mike Mukula

Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament Hon. Anita Among urged the People of Teso to vote back President Museveni with a landslide win in the forthcoming election because of his efforts to transform the country.

Prior to the market, the President also commissioned a fruit factory that produces Teju Mango and Orange juice. The factory, owned by the Uganda Development Corporation – UDC is operated by the Soroti Fruits Limited and the Uganda Investments Authority.

According to officials from Uganda Investment Authority, the factory produces juice from fresh fruits that are supplied by local farmers from the Eastern and Northern regions of the country