MONEY HEIST: Fuel Worth UGX7.5Bn By Defence Ministry – Audit Report

SUSPECT ON THE RUN: Robert Samson kyoyotera joined Total Uganda as Management Trainee, later as an RTE Kampala central, Eastern, North – before promotion to the Manager Government & Embassies.

Kampala – A recent audit by the Auditor General has revealed that an unscrupulous Total Uganda identified as Robert Samson Kyoyotera; who is a salesman at the energy company masterminded fuel theft worth shs7.5b for a period of two years from the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs Fuel Account.

The Ministry of Defense and Veteran affairs assisted by its agency the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) is reportedly on the manhunt for Kyoyotera who has ever since gone into hiding.

In response to this financial loss the ministry of defense through its legal team has threatened to sue Total Uganda. This comes on the backdrop of media reports that pinned three Total Uganda Staff who swindled UGX50bn in dubious fuel supply deals.

Relatedly, last year according to prosecution, between September 1st 2017 and September 30th 2018 at Total Uganda head office on 8th Street Industrial Area in Kampala, the suspects stole petrol, diesel and lubricants worth UGX 32.2 billion.

It is also alleged that Bbuye and Twagirayezu conspired with eight others who included five Total Uganda officials to commit the offences.

The other officials who were charged earlier include Moses Sebalu the senior accountant with Total Uganda, Belinda Nakasi the taxation accountant, Priscilla Nansikombi a cashier, Lillian Mboizi Ssanyu former senior treasury manager, Ritah Daphine Mbabazi the procurement officer.

The others include other businessmen or dealers with Total Uganda including, Hemal Kotecha, Innocent Tugume and Evelyn Kaggwa.

Prosecution notes that the money was stolen when the officials of Total Uganda connived and posted fictitious payment entries onto the computer system of Total Uganda Limited to portray that Shs UGX32.2 billion had been paid by the businessmen into the company’s bank account whereas not.

On June 8 2020, a warrant officer II, Gordon Kababure was arraigned before the General Court Martial and charged with theft of UGX2.3 billion from Total Uganda.

Kababure had reportedly forged 13 fuel cards and pretended that the money was for routine fuel for the Land Forces of UPDF which was not the case.

The case returns to court on December 9, 2020, for mention.

Several staff have been fired from the company ever since.

When we contacted the deputy Defense spokesperson Lt. Col Deogratius Akiiki for a statement, he told us that he was not privy to the development but promised to get back to us.