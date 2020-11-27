GOSSIP: Media Luminary Balondemu Scoops Job at Jinja Based NBS FM

IN THINGS: Joel Balondemu Currently Working at NBS Group

Jinja – Joel Balondemu, one of the multi-talented Busoga Radio celebrities who has been in the media industry for more than 10 years and his work ethic has proven he is a force to reckon on.

The latest is that the charismatic Joel, who once worked at Voice of Busoga as a News Editor and Lusoga News Anchor in the 2015, has joined NBS Group of companies, the leading media brand in Eastern Region.

Joel, 29, commands respect and appeals to all radio listeners, so he takes to NBS a wealthy experience that will see the station keep at the top in the city.

He joins the likes of Popular and experienced radio presenters Rogers Mbajjwe ‘Baligeya Nkoona’ ,the Luganda News Anchor who doubles as the Station News Editor, Smart FM’s Winnie Watenya who are already on set.

NBS fm owned by Businessman cum politician Nathan Igeme Nabeta whose NBS Group of Companies also owns Smart FM and Smart 24TV is reportedly looking at keeping the brand at the peak of the media industry by leading in the region.

Born of the Kyabazinga City of Jinja in Mafubira division at Butiki cell, Balondomu has vast experience in Radio management having worked with several stations including Voice of Busoga (VOB) formerly owned by Capt. Mike Mukula.

He previously worked at Eye fm, Rfm-Iganga, Top radio and currently at NBS due to his versatility is into Lusoga news Department as an anchor, sports presenter and football broadcaster.

Married with one girl child ,Balondemu joined the radio industry 10 years ago as an internee student at Jinja based Kiira fm after attaining a Bachelor of Mass Communication Course at Kampala University.

The Towery News Anchor habitually introduces himself as ‘Omuluta Balondemu Joel Atyama Ekikungu’ while reading news while in sports programs he is nicknamed Captain Joe Balos.

Also read

Efforts to get the Station manager Micheal Muwanguzi were futile by press time as he was allegedly holding Political mobilization meetings for his Boss Igeme Nabeta.