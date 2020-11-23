Kyabazinga Hosts Mufti Mubajje, Calls For Unity Among Muslims

(L-R) Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramathan Mubajje and Kyabazinga of Busoga His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV

Bugembe – Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Ramathan Mubajje has hailed the Kyabazinga of Busoga His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV for his continued efforts in promoting unity among the Muslim community in Busoga Kingdom.

Sheikh Mubajje made the remarks Sundays November 22 at Igenge Palace, Bugembe town council where he was hosted by Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV.

Mubajje was welcomed at Igenge Palace by Busoga Kingdom’s Katukiro Dr. Joseph Muvawala who was accompanied by his first and second deputies, Prof. Dr. Muhammadi Lubega Kisambira and Hajji Osman Ahmed Noor respectively. Mubajje was ushered into the royal tent.

While addressing guests at the ceremony, Dr. Joseph Muvawala was happy to announce the Kingdom’s effort of offering 2 acres of land at Igenge hill where the Muslim community is going to construct a Busoga Muslim Regional (BMR) offices.

Muvawala revealed that the Kingdom will give the Muslim community a free lease hold in eternity and asked the office of the regional Khadi to work on the documents within a week time.

Mufti Mubajje was delighted to hear the news about the offer and pledged more strong partnership between Obwakyabazinga Bwa Busoga (OBB) and the Kingdom.

Being the first National religious leader to visit Igenge Palace, Mubajje called upon OBB and UMSC to continue with the fight in reducing the spread of COVID-19 by urging people in the region to follow SOPs.

He commended the Kyabazinga for appointing Prof. Dr. Lubega and Haji Osman Ahmed Noor as first and second deputy prime ministers respectively adding that they have done great efforts in bridging the gap between OBB and Muslim leaders through promoting Unity.

On his part, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV appreciated the Muslim community in Busoga for supporting the Kingdom’s development programs.

Gabula IV commended the Muslim community zeal in promoting Unity in Busoga and urged them to implement the four pillars of Busoga Kingdom which include, promoting Unity, Transparency, Accountability and Positive Impact.

The Kyabazinga further re-emphasised the need to continue following Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He received a gift of a Holly Quran from the Mufti of Uganda and gave a-go-ahead for the construction of the headquarters of the Busoga Muslim Region offices.

Present at the Igenge Palace ceremony was the deputy Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, Commissioner of Police Jamar Basalirwa, Capt Twaha Butanaziba, the chairman general assembly Haji Idi Balonde, the regional Khadi Haji Isa Bowa, Khadis from the districts in Busoga Busoga Kingdom Ministers Owek. Yudaya Babirye, Owek. Joan Machora and Owek Nasabu Nantale.