KIGEZI: Boda-Boda Cyclist Murder, Motorcycle Taken

Kabale – A 29 years old boda boda operator was on Sunday morning November 29 found dea along Mutambuka Road in Kabale municipality with his motorcycles taken.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Godfrey Twesigye 29 years of Rushaki Ward Southern division, Kabale municipality, a boda boda operator.

“It is alleged that on Sunday at around 6am at Mutambuka road, central Division, Kabale municipality, the victim, a bodaboda rider was found murdered by unknown assailants after hitting him with a hard object and his motorcycle registration number UEZ 927L Bajaj boxer was taken,” said Maate.

The Kigezi region Police mouthpiece affirmed that it was believed the deceased was killed in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Police visited the scene as the body taken to Kabale referral hospital for postmortem as the Motorcycle not yet recovered and suspect(s) still at large as inquiries are at hand.