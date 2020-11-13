Kanyamunyu Pleads Guilty, Sentenced to 5 years on Manslaughter Charge as Lover Munwangari walks

Kampala – Matthew Kanyamunyu pleaded guilty to the killing of social worker Kenneth Akena.

This was after he entered into a plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to the charge of manslaughter in exchange for a lighter sentence.

High Court Judge Steven Mubiru sentenced him to 5 years and one month in jail.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari was set free by the court after the DPP withdrew the charges after against her.

EARLIER

Kanyamunyu is said to have made a confession to the murder of Kenneth Akena Watmon, at a meeting presided over by Acholi Paramount Chief David Onen Acana II as a chief witness at the Ker Kwaro Acholi and hosted by the family of the fallen

The family of Late Akena welcomed Kanyamunyu in a ‘Cul Kwoo’ Ceremony at their home.

A source well knowledgeable with Luo culture told Red Pepper Digital that What Kanyamunyu has been subjected to at the arrangement of City Lawyer Nicholas Opio is called “Cul Kwoo” not “Mato oput”.

“Mato oput” is not done to prevent the spirit of the dead from disturbing the offender but rather to create a stronger bond between warring families to avoid incidences of revenge in future. It is where the perpetrators accept responsibility by asking for forgiveness so that they are accepted within the community.

Back then, this would go with a sister of Kanyumunyu, for example, handed over to the family of Akena and a relation seen as that of next of blood kins.

However, what has happened isn’t about “mato oput.” this is is called call it “culu kwoo”, in Luo culture. It is about compensating the bereaved family with a given number if cattle depending on what has been agreed upon, which nobody outside the families of Akena and Kanyamunyu knows at this stage.

However, the immediate family does not own the cattle instead, they are used to pay bride price for a man who hasn’t yet paid the bride price of their betrothed.

Kanyamunyu, in the company of his girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari, murdered Kenneth Akena, a children rights activist on November 12, 2016.

The incident, according to the Police, occurred near Malik Car Bond opposite the main gate of Uganda Manufacturers Association on the Kampala-Jinja road.

