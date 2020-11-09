Kampala Parents Scrap off Admission Fees for Term 1 2021

Kampala – Kampala Parents School says there will be no admission fees for term one of the 2021 academic year.

The pupils will undergo a mandatory interview process to test them.

Parents intending to enrol their children at the school have been advised to call the school and book to enable the school plan and adhere to the SOPs and health guidelines.

“The Principal of Kampala Parents’ School informs all interested parents that there will be interviews for pupils from pre-primary to primary seven for the first term of 2021 intake from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm,” reads the statement released by administration.

For parents who wish to have their children study at Kampala Parents’ School, interviews for primary one pupils are scheduled on Saturday 7th November, primary two to primary four are set for Saturday 14th November, primary five to primary seven are taking place on Saturday 21 November.

There will another opportunity for primary one on Wednesday 24th November.

For Baby, Middle and Top class, the interviews are scheduled for Saturday 28 November.