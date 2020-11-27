EXCLUSIVE: Jinja City Woman MP Aspirant On Spot For Water Theft

Jinja – An embattled Adventist politician vying for Jinja City Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Faces Possible Arrest over Alleged Water Theft, Red Pepper exclusively reports.

Under Statutory Instrument No. 30 of 2006 under the Water Act Cap 152, all illegal water practices shall attract a penalty of Sh400, 000 plus the estimated water consumption for 24 months. National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is empowered by the Water Act to recover all dues by distress and sale of the goods of illegal water users.

According to sources, the politically muffled female politician who lost the September 4th 2020 NRM Party Primaries and rebelliously bounced back on independent ticket ,on Wednesday shocked voters from whom see is seeking the mandate to lead when authorities stormed her home located at Wanyange Lake ,in Jinja City on allegations of water theft.

Even though the politician seems to be aware of the Ten Commandments where stealing is prohibited in the bible, after a raid was conducted, it was found that the politician who turned 56 this year allegedly had an illegal connection for relatively a long period.

“The team is Working with Police to Arrest her because she Must Be Aware There was Illegal water Connections At home in Wanyange,” Said a Source from Security.

However, the City Woman MP aspirant who resorted to using politics as a bolt hole denied Allegations Of water Theft. She Said she Was Being Framed As A Result Of Politics, And she was being Targeted By People Rivals As the General Elections nears.

‘’The Allegations Were leveled against me To Ruin my Reputation and we know those behind this blemish’’, she said in brief during a telephone interview.

A section of Residents at Wanyange who preferred anonymity condemned the act of water theft adding that this Hurts Honest Water Users Because It Leads to Higher Water Tariffs, Lower Pressure and Contamination, As Dirt Enters through Illegal Connection Points.

‘’Leaders should be exemplary to society and if they engage in such acts of illegalities, then the future of this country is uncertain’’, an elder told Red pepper.

Efforts to get a Comment from National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) were futile by press time as relevant officers were allegedly in a meeting with the City leadership.

However, most Areas and branches have taken the initiative of training Councilors and local leaders through various programs who eventually go to the grassroots and sensitize communities on the dangers of stealing water which among others attract a sentence if proved guilty in the Courts of Law.

According to figures from the government utility agency, the country losses billions of shillings to water thieves every year.