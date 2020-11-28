Janet Museveni Commissions Structures at NTCs, Commends Belgian Govt For Prioritising Education

Janet Kataha Museveni commissions the buildings at Kabale National Teachers college as Minister Bahati looks on

Kabale – Janet Kataha Museveni the first lady and Minister of Education and sports on Friday commissioned newly constructed structures at five National Teachers’ Colleges across Uganda.

The structures were constructed with support from the government of Belgium and government of Uganda.

Enabel, the Belgian development agency, in cooperation with the Ugandan government set up the Teacher Training Education (TTE) project.

The TTE project aims at improving the quality of secondary teacher education by strengthening the professional competencies of teacher trainers and future teachers graduating from the 5 National Teachers’ Colleges (NTCs): Mubende, Kaliro, Kabale, Unyama and Muni.

While addressing district leaders, teachers and the community at the function that was held at Kabale National Teachers college, Mrs Museveni, said that the government is committed to refining the teacher training and enhancing teacher development that will restore the dignity and honour of education profession

Mrs Museveni commended the government of Belgium for supporting the education sector in Uganda as she appealed to teachers to be patriotic, love their job and be exemplary to the learners in their schools.

His Excellency Rudi Verstraeten, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, said that they have injected UGX56Bn in the construction of five National Teachers’ Colleges in the country.

Veesstraeten the Belgium ambassador talks to first lady Janet Museveni

Amb. Verstraeten disclosed that their aim was to support the teacher trainers in the continuity of learning in National Teachers’ Colleges.

Veestraeten revealed that over 1.5 billion learners across the world have suffered from the closure of schools which cuts across all countries in the world as he advised the government of Uganda to create new opportunities and exhibit strong leadership in the country.

He said that the partnership has been the root the teacher trainers in the continuity of learning in NTCs.

David Bahati, the state Minister of planning said that Kabale district has fifteen sub-counties of which the 13 have secondary schools..

He further said that the district has tertiary instructions leading to easy accessibility of Education

Ministry of Education PS, Alex Kakooza intimated that the ministry closed schools in the wreck of Covid but introduced digital learning which commits students to remain active. He advised the users of the newly constructed facilities to use them appropriately