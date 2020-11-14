Jacob Oulanyah urges West Nile Youth to Shun Violence, Affirms Future is secure with Museveni

Nebbi – The NRM National Vice Chairman in charge of Northern region, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah has asked youths to shun violence and chaos but secure their future by voting for President Museveni in the 2021 general election.

Oulanyah made the remarks while addressing NRM leaders from Nebbi, Zombo, Pakwach and Madi Okollo at Nebbi Secondary School on Friday, November 13 with presidential campaigns entering day 5.

The Deputy speaker also revealed that candidate Museveni has proved to be a good leader who fulfils every promise he makes.

“I urge youths to reject violence and chaos because the future is secure with President Museveni. Support him. Uganda needs him because he has delivered on every promise he has made,” Oulanyah said.

The deputy speaker of parliament said Museveni has worked for the development of the country noting that this commitment ought to be supported through voting for him.

NRM Candidate Yoweri Museveni addresses leaders recently

He explained that many Ugandans trust President Museveni with their children and lives, adding that this makes the difference between him and many other people standing against him.

“The difference in this election is between President Museveni who stands for the hope, progress, steady development and transformation of this country as opposed to other people who are calling for violence, chaos and destruction yet the Constitution is clear of how we change government.”

“The Constitution says go through an election to change government in this country. The constitution does not foresee any other method for change of government. The Constitution is for change of government and not destruction of country.”

He said the NRM is determined to carry out campaigns door to door, person to person to ensure President Museveni returns to power.

“Knowing the commitment of Ugandans, President Museveni will score highly as we campaign door to door and person to person to deliver the NRM message to everyone.” he further noted.

The campaign meeting was also attended by the first Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali, State Minister for Investment and Privatization, Evelyn Anite, State Minister for Northern Uganda Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny among other NRM leaders in the four districts of Greater Nebbi.