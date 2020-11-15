Govt Engineer Succumbs to COVID-19 as 387 test Positive
Mulago – A consultant Engineer attached to Ministry of Local Government has succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus in the wee hours of Sunday morning November 15.
A source closed to the deceased revealed that a one, Eng. Phillip Pochan was rushed to Mulago Hospital after developing complication in breathing.
“Unfortunately I have just lost, an hour ago, a very close friend, Phillip Pichan, a consultant Engineer with Ministry of Local Government, to Covid19 at Mulago.
“Pichan slept home and was rushed to Mulago at 4am with breathing difficulty and unfortunately has just passed on!,” a source that preferred anonymity revealed.
Pichan was eulogised as a young man with a young family and children at the prime of his Engineering career!
Ministry of Health revealed that from Results of COVID-19 tests done on Friday, 13 November, 387 new cases were confirmed .
Uganda’s cumulative cases of COVID-19 are now 15,789.
- WEST NILE: NRM’s Focus on Skill Devt, Education to Tackle Unemployment – Museveni
- Govt Engineer Succumbs to COVID-19 as 387 test Positive
- FRANK K TUMWEBAZE: Screeching Noise from Opposition is Baseless
- VIDEO: We Should All Condemn Attacks on Journalists – Experts
- Former EC Commissioner Hadija Miiro Dies in Canada
Ugandans are urged to remain vigilant to observe the anti COVID19 SOPs and social distancing to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.