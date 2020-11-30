GOSSIP: Full-Figure Welcomes Baby Boy, Names Him Museveni Kairos

Kampala- Presidential advisor & NRM die hard, Jennifer Nakangubi alias Full figure has welcomed a child.

In a Facebook post making rounds on social media, Ms. Nakangubi posts photos of herself and the new born baby whom she names after president Museveni as a tribute to her late husband Col. Shaban Bantariza.

“I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl welcome to this wonderful world,” Full Figure posted immediately after giving birth to her baby.

Full figure shares a light moment with President Museveni

Her followers are already showering her with congratulatory messages and as well urging her to retire from using abusive language now that she is a fully fledged responsible mother.

