November 30, 2020

GOSSIP: Full-Figure Welcomes Baby Boy, Names Him Museveni Kairos

November 30, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kampala- Presidential advisor & NRM die hard, Jennifer Nakangubi alias Full figure has welcomed a child.

In a Facebook post making rounds on social media, Ms. Nakangubi posts photos of herself and the new born baby whom she names after president Museveni as a tribute to her late husband Col. Shaban Bantariza.

“I can’t thank God enough for you my handsome son Museveni Kairos Pearl welcome to this wonderful world,” Full Figure posted immediately after giving birth to her baby.

Full figure shares a light moment with President Museveni

Her followers are already showering her with congratulatory messages and as well urging her to retire from using abusive language now that she is a fully fledged responsible mother.

Congratulations #FullFigure

About Post Author

Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

contributor

See author's posts

Tags:

More Stories

Bukedi Region Tasks Govt to Deal with Unemployment, Resolve Rice Farming Problems

November 30, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

KIGEZI: Boda-Boda Cyclist Murder, Motorcycle Taken

November 30, 2020 Moses Agaba | REDPEPPER Correspondent

REBELIOUS? Why Minister Anite Is Pinned on NRM Campaign Stuff Recovered at Opposition Offices

November 30, 2020 Brian Musaasizi | REDPEPPER Correspondent

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enable Notifications    OK No thanks
Close Bitnami banner
Bitnami