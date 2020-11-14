Former EC Commissioner Hadija Miiro Dies in Canada

Former Electoral commissioner Hadija Miiro Nassanga

Montreal/Kampala – Former Electoral commissioner Hadija Miiro Nassanga breathed her last Saturday November 14, reports indicate.

Nassanga served as EC commissioner in late 90s, and later became a diplomat serving in UNDP and various post before retiring in Canada.

A source close to the family revealed that Nassanga’s remains are expected to arrive in Uganda within the next six weeks.

“We’ll lost one of the strongest person in our life. Her remains are expected here (Uganda) in 6 weeks or by Dec 24th 2020. A more accurate date shall be communicated,” revealed source.

Information reaching this site indicate that there will be DUA’S shall be held at the family home in Kansanga, Makindye Division, Kampala, between 3:00pm and 5:00pm on the following dates: Thursday 19, 26 November and December 3 & 10, 2020.

Late Nassanga’s cunning character was edified when she notified President Yoweri Museveni of her intentions to quit the commission.

In a July 15, 2002, letter whose copies were sent to the then Justice and constitutional affairs minister Janat Mukwaya and Electoral Commission (EC) chairman Aziz Kasujja, Miiro said she would not serve as a commissioner with effect from November 15, 2002.

Nassanga was focal at laying structures for the democratization of South Sudan as UNDP Senior Referendum Advisor while attached to the UN Mission in South Sudan.

The Commission she served on set up legal and administrative framework for the January 2011 referendum in Southern Sudan while declassifying the eligibility criteria for casting ballots in that vote.

May Hadija Nassanga Miiro’s soul rest in eternal peace.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un