November 24, 2020

VIDEO: FDC’s Amuriat Loses 2 in Nebbi Nasty Accident, Suspends Campaigns

November 24, 2020 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Nebbi – Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi has suspended his trail subsequent to a nasty accident involving his campaign team

Amuriat announced he will be taking a break from the campaign to recover from the aftermath of a fatal road accident involving his campaign team.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi

The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon November 24 in Parombo town council in Nebbi district.

It involved a truck registration number UBB 856W which was carrying a number of supporters and the campaign public address system.

The truck rolled off the road and overturned several times killing two
occupants and injuring 15 others.

While Patrick Amuriat was not injured, the FDC in statement said he “suffered
deep shock.”

As such the party said Amuriat had “decided to take a break from the
campaign trail to attend to the aftermath of this very sad accident and to take
time to recover from the shock.

