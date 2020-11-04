DRAMA: Locals Accuse LC Chairperson of aiding Murder of Resident

Kabale – Locals of Rwesanziro village in Katokye parish of Kyanamira Sub County in Kabale district, on Monday, moved a vote of no confidence in their village chairperson David Niwamanya.

The angry locals accuse Niwamanya of participating in the suspected murder of an area resident.

This was resolved in a meeting with the Kyanamira sub county authorities led by LC3 chairman Deus Kamugisha, the officer in charge of Kyanamira sub county police post, Francis Tumwine and the sub county chief, Zerida Rindabo held at Nyakijumba Catholic Church in Kyanamira Sub County.

The locals led by Xavier Byarugaba, Wensi Turinawe, Christopher Katebarirwe, Africano Bahemuka and Beatrice Buhire among others accused Niwamanya of giving false information to police in connection to the murder of Methodius Byabagambi Sedume who was killed by unidentified assailants on 31st September 2020.

They claim that Niwamanya told police that the deceased was a thief, a witch, a womanizer and a night dancer which they disagree.

They also accused Niwamanya for writing letters to the district authorities without the knowledge of other village executive committee members.

Kamugisha and Rindabo called for calm among the locals saying that police is doing the needful to ensure that all the suspects behind the murder of Niwamanya are arrested and charged accordingly.

They also withdrew a village stamp from the accused and handed it over to the village vice chairperson, Mary Tubarekye.

However, Niwamanya denied all the accusations against him saying that he only recorded a statement at Kabale Central police station about the death of Niwanya.

He also denied giving false information to police about the deceased.