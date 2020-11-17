Infant Tests COVID Positive as Kenya Records 925 New Cases

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Nairobi | AGENCIES | Kenya has on Tuesday, November 17, registered 925 new coronavirus infections from the 5,559 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health revealed that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 71,729 while the total number of samples tested so far is 798,585.

From the cases, 893 are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners; 556 are male while 369 are female. The youngest patient is a five-month-old baby while the oldest patient is 92 years old.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 358, Kiambu 102, Mombasa 59, Nakuru 39, Nyeri 39, Machakos 32, Busia 32, Kisumu 29, Kilifi 28, Kajiado 25, Siaya 23, Meru 20, Laikipia 20, Kisii 15, Uasin Gishu 14, Bungoma 13, Baringo 12, Nyamira 10, Embu 9, Vihiga 9, Lamu 8, Tharaka Nithi 7, Makueni 5, Samburu 3, Kericho 2, Kakamega 2, Murang’a 2, Kwale 1, Kirinyaga 1, West Pokot 1, Garissa 1, Bomet 1, Migori 1, Trans Nzoia 1, and Turkana 1.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 358 cases in Nairobi, are from Lang’ata (48), Dagoretti North (37), Starehe and Westlands (30) cases each, Embakasi West (27), Ruaraka (23), Kibra (22), Kamukunji , Kasarani and Mathare (21) cases each, Dagoretti South (18), Embakasi Central (16),Embakasi North (14), Makadara and Roysambu (9) cases each, Embakasi South (8) and Embakasi East (4).

A young girl reacts as a Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab during mass testing in an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the Kawangware neighbourhood of Nairobi, Kenya,

In Kiambu, the 102 cases are from Thika (21), Kikuyu and Ruiru (19) cases each, Kiambaa (17), Kiambu Town (10), Juja and Kabete (7) cases each, Lari and Limuru (1) case each.

In Mombasa, the 59 cases are from Mvita (27), Nyali (15), Kisauni (10), Changamwe (5) and Likoni (2).

In Nakuru the 39 cases are from Nakuru East (17), Nakuru West (9), Gilgil and Naivasha (4) cases each, Nakuru North (2), Kuresoi South, Molo and Rongai (1) case each.

In Nyeri the 39 cases are from Nyeri Central (25), Mathira West (6), Mathira East (5) and Mukurweini (3).

In Machakos the 32 cases are from Athi River (11), Kathiani and Machakos Town (10) cases each, Kangundo (1). In Busia the 32 cases are from Bunyala and Butula (12) cases each, Matayos (7) and Nambale (1).

In Kisumu the 29 cases are from Kisumu Central (23), Nyakach and Nyando (3) cases each. In Kilifi, the 28 cases are from Kilifi North (12), Kaloleni and Malindi (8) cases each. In Kajiado, the 25 cases are from Kajiado North (17) and Kajiado East (8).

In Siaya, the 23 cases are from Alego Usonga (11), Gem (7), Rarieda and Ugenya (2) cases each, Bondo (1). In Meru the 20 cases are from Imenti North (9), Imenti Central and Imenti South

(4) cases each, Buuri (2) and Tigania East (1).

In Laikipia, all the 20 cases are from Laikipia East. In Kisii the 15 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (10) and Bonchari (5) cases each.

In Uasin Gishu the 14 cases are from Ainabkoi (5), Kapseret, and Kesses (3) cases each, Moiben (2) and Turbo (1). In Bungoma the 13 cases are from Kanduyi (8), Kimilili and Webuye West (2) cases each, Tongaren (1).

In Baringo the 12 cases are from Baringo Central (9) and Mogotio (3). In Nyamira, the 10 cases are from Nyamira Town (6), Nyamira North (2), Borabu and Manga (1) case each.

In Embu the 9 cases are from Manyatta (7) and Runyenjes (2) while in Vihiga, the 9 cases are from Vihiga (6) and Luanda (3).

In Lamu, the 8 cases are from Lamu East and Lamu West with (4) cases each. In Tharaka Nithi, the 7 cases are from Chuka (4), Tharaka South (2) and Igambang’ombe (1). In Makueni, the 5 cases are from Kaiti (3), Kilome and Makueni (1) case each.

In Samburu, all the 3 cases are from Samburu North.

The 2 cases in Kericho are all from Ainamoi, the 2 cases in Kakamega, are from Ikolomani and Likuyani with (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Murang’a, are from Gatanga and Maragua with (1) case each.

The case in Kwale, is from Msambweni, the case in Kirinyaga, is from Kirinyaga North, the case in West Pokot, is from West Pokot, the case in Garissa, is from Garissa Town, the case in Bomet, is from Bomet Central, the case in Migori, is from Kuria West, the case in Trans Nzoia, is from Kiminini and the case in Turkana, is from Turkana Central

At the same time, the Health Ministry has announced 15 new fatalities which push the total number of deaths so far to 1,302.

On a positive note, 1,018 patients have recovered from the virus; 850 from the Home Based Care and Isolation and 168 from various hospitals across the country.