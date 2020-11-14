Veterans To receive UGX90Bn Compensation, Museveni Pledges to Prioritize Infrastructural Dev’t in West Nile

Arua | RedPepper Digital – National Resistance Movement [NRM] Presidential candidate Yoweri Museveni has revealed that the government of Uganda through the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs received funds to pay veterans.

This revelation follows mushrooming murmurs among the veterans over delayed payments.

President Museveni affirmed that UGX90 billion to pay 11,000 veterans in the financial year 2020/2021.

He also said that another UGX90 billion will be released to pay the remaining 14,000 claimants in the financial year 2021-2022.

The President was on Friday, November 13, addressing the people of West Nile and in particular to the people of the greater Nebbi district over the radio from his Residence in Arua town.

Museveni said that the government has been slow in handling payments of the retirees’ pension and gratuity, which accumulated due to the state of the economy at the time of the first discharge of the retirees in 1992

He, however, said that the government has now paid all the veterans and the cry-out remains with those whose retirement was before 2014.

Museveni further noted that the government will not pay all the money at once because it has other responsibilities to undertake including developmental projects such as roads, electricity, health etc.

He argued that if the government pays all the money at once, other projects would not be worked on.

Also read

The NRM candidate told the people of the greater Nebbi district and West Nile at large that the NRM government will undertake the construction of the road from Panyamuru to Parambo through Erusi to Goli, the road from Pakwachi leading to Rhino camp via Obongi to Dufile and the roads from Nebbi, Goli to Vurra customs border.

Other roads to be worked on include Moyo, Yumbe, Koboko and Manibe, Terego and Yumbe road