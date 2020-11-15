Busia MP Bodyguard Gunned Down

DECEASED: Ivan Kakayi was gunned down Sunday at Busia local Church. (Courtesy)

Busia – A body guard attached to Busia Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Geoffrey Macho’s has been gunned down dead.

Ivan Kakayi, attached to military police was shot by unknown assailants on Sunday November 15, at one of the local churches at Sofia village in Busia District, authorities have said.

A Witness at the scene told RedPepper Digital as Honourable (Macho) entered church with his bodyguard remaining outside seated in the car, three (3) unidentified people came on boda (motorcycle).

Busia Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Geoffrey Macho

“Barely had the assailants assessed the target, razed Kakayi with bullets, leaving his body lifeless,” recounts a witness.

Hon. Macho told Red Pepper Digital that he suspected he was the target for the assailants.

“My bodyguard has been shot dead. I think these people were targeting me. They have killed him,” Mr Macho told this reporter in a telephone interview.

It is confirmed that both Hon. Macho and Kakayi were dressed in suits summing up to an identity confound.

The witnesses reveal that the two of assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle leaving Kakayi (donning a suit) laying in a pool of blood.

One suspect is under custody of the local authorities ahead of his processing with Police as investigations take shape.