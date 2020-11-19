Angry Residents Protest Poor State Of Roads in Kanungu

The angry locals of Nyakabungo attempt to cut off the road in protest over its poor state

Kanungu – Angry residents in Nyakabungo Parish in Rugyeyo Sub County, Kinkizi East County, Kanungu District on Wednesday held a peaceful demonstration protesting against the poor state of roads in their area.

The residents started the demonstration at 10:00am by planting banana, cassava, tea, fig trees (ebitooma), coffee and other crops in the middle of the road claiming that since the it is no longer in use, they can utilize it for farming.

The residents say that they have been asking their leaders at all levels to rescue them and work upon the roads from Kambuga through Nyakabungo to Rugyeyo but all has remained a nightmare for a long time.

The angry residents ferried tree trunks and branches and marched through newly created Nyakabungo Town Council singing and cursing the area leaders whom they accuse of ignoring them for a long time.

Tea farmers who were caught up with their vehicle were found stuck in the middle of the road at Jinja- Kanungu Road lamented that transport fares for their farm products in the area has more than doubled because of the impassable roads.

At Nyakabungo- Rugyeyo road the Policemen who were rushing to disperse the demonstrators could not proceed because their vehicle got stuck at the worst spot where efforts to remove it were futile.

Police vehicle veers off the road as it attempts to navigate the road in its poor state.

In the twist of event, Police abandoned the vehicle and run over 10kms to where the demonstration was only to find that the people had disappeared.

A heavy-duty bulldozer was later brought to help drag the Trucks carrying the tea and the police vehicle.

Julius Tukamushaba, the Rugyeyo LC3 Chairperson said the worst affected roads are those under the maintenance and care of the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Tukamushaba cried foul that he had informed the relevant authorities about the same cause but all in vain.

Also Read

When contacted UNRA Station Manager for Kabale Eng Alison Twine said that every effort is being put in place to ensure all damaged roads in Kanungu District and elsewhere are worked on in the shortest time possible.