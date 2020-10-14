President Museveni hails Uganda UK relations as Ambassador Peter West Retires

Outgoing British High Commission to Uganda Peter West (C-left) meeting President Museveni at State House Entebbe on Monday. He was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner, Louise Ellis (L) PPU Photo

Entebbe – President Yoweri Museveni has commended the British government for its continued support towards political and socio-economic development of Uganda based on strong existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The President was yesterday meeting the outgoing British High Commission to Uganda Peter West, at State House in Entebbe. Mr West, who is retiring from diplomatic service, was accompanied by the Deputy British High Commissioner to Uganda, Louise Ellis.

The President said that with the British support, Uganda will not have any delays in the implementation of new and already ongoing projects in the areas of agriculture development, electricity transmission, oil exploration, KCCA roads development, UPDF housing project among others.

Mr. Museveni said that projects like power transmission, oil investment, roads infrastructure, solar power and agriculture sector are quick moneymakers that create wealth and promote value addition and should be fast-tracked.

President Museveni and Mr. West also discussed issues related to peace and stability in the region putting more emphasis on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Somalia.

The British High Commission Peter West thanked President Museveni for his support to him during his tour of duty in Uganda.

Mr. West will be succeeded by Ms Kate Airey OBE who has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Uganda.

Ms Airey will take up her appointment come December 2020.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign affairs Sam Kuteesa, the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) Vincent Ssempijja and the Minister for Investment Evelyn Anite.