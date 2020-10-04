PICTORIAL: Kadaga Top Aide Muhumuza Finally Off Singles’ Shelf

Edwin Proposes to Juliana at Serena Hotel last week

Kampala – Renowned African Environmental activist also a top aide to the speaker of Parliament Edwin Bakaira Muhumuza is finally off the singles’ shelf and will never sleep like a pope having identified his ‘missing’ rib.

Sources told Red pepper that Muhumuza, the handsome- looking private secretary to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament of Uganda in charge of Youth, Environment and climate change affairs is expected to exchange marriage vows with his fiancée Juliana Namumpa late this year.

Sources revealed that Muhumuza’s Fiancée Juliana a graduate from UCU who works as an Executive assistant to the managing Director, MOTA ENGIL AFRICA, hails from Nyabushozi in Kiruhura District and her father is a prominent model farmer in Ankole Sub-region.

‘’The wedding is slated not later than early next year and we expect high profile dignitaries including H.E the President who has been the Champion of Youth Go Green Movement headed by Muhumuza who was mentored by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga’’, said a source privy to the couple’s wedding meetings.

Last week,Edwin Invited his close friends and relatives for his fiancee’s glamorous birthday dinner at Kampala Serena Hotel where he made marriage proposals.

Officials from government and UN diplomats who are partners with Youth Go Green will also grace Muhumuza’s high profile wedding. Last year, President Yoweri Museveni appointed the founder of youth Go Green Edwin Muhumuza to the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

Muhumuza was appointed as Senior Partnership & Resource Mobilization officer under the Green Jobs and fair Labour market Programme in the department of occupational Safety and health of this ministry.

Edwin Bakaira Muhumuza has vast experience in environmental and Climate Change issues with special focus on its vulnerability on the young people of Uganda.

The former Kiruhura District Youth Chairman, Muhumuza is a Youth Representative of Uganda to the United Nations and a climate change activist with passion and special interest in SDGs, environment and climate change issues.

Muhumuza the former aspirant for youth Member of Parliament western Uganda is also a member of YOUNGO, a UNFCCC observer constituency of youth non-governmental organizations where children and youth participate in the UN inter-governmental processes.

He is the African Region Coordinator for the International Youth Climate Movement/Contact person for IYCM in Africa.

Nominated for Uganda – Country Coordinator for the Commonwealth Youth Climate Change Network (CYCN), Muhumuza is an Inspirational and motivational speaker and a Youth mentor behind “Youth Go-Green” programme as founder and CEO, an NGO involved in the massive mobilization of young people to protect the environment by creating momentum around the need to intensify tree planting in Uganda.