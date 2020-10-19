Musoke Dumps NRM over Electoral Fraud, Nominated Independent

Musoke (C) Speaks to his Supporters at Nyenga Central Division

Njeru – Njeru Municipality incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Hon. Capt. Paul Musoke Ssebulime has opened up on why he left the National Resistance Movement (NRM) saying that there was no space for new ideas.

Musoke ,a Flight captain by profession maintains that he has evidence he won the 14th October Njeru Municipality NRM primaries Re election with 7540 Votes ,against Dinah Nyago’s 7359, but to his surprise ,the latter was declared winner of the hotly contested race.

‘’They tampered with the first party polls and the tribunal cleared me after proving that I had won. As if it was not enough, they illegally organized a reelection on 14th October and still I emerged the winner with 7,540 Votes, followed by Nyago who polled 7,359 and the third person was Kabuye with 5,997 votes .To my surprise and the people of Njeru Municipality, they overturned my victory and declared Nyago yet we had received evidence from the NRM EC commissioner Jane Alisemera’s computer after tallying ‘’,Musoke revealed.

Musoke, who declared that he has left the ruling NRM Party now wants to challenge Flag bearer Dinah Hope Nyago in the upcoming general elections in 2021 said that he wants to maintain the power of the people of Njeru Municipality who overwhelmingly allegedly voted him the recently concluded controversial party primaries.

Musoke also pinned one of the National NRM Boss for meddling into the Party primaries in the area to favor his fiancé who was reportedly one of the contenders.

The alleged Alisemera computer showing results that Musoke had won before they were tampered with.

‘’I will expose their land transactions and the love affair between them i have evidence .You can’t overturn the power of the people and kill a party just because of a love affair. I have never seen such a senior official who can’t even defend their titles’’, roared Musoke.

Musoke , the former Njeru Town Council Chairperson who is ending his first term in Parliament after defeating Kakoba Onyango in 2016, argues that he has transformed Buikwe North where he has injected millions in empowering youth and women Saccos, lobbying electricity and fuel to improve on the road network in the area the reason why he still holds support from the voters.

‘’The three division of Nyenga ,Wakisi and Njeru have benefited from my programs lobbied both from within and outside Government .This is evidenced by my victory in the recent party primaries that was stolen by self seekers. Stakeholders are determined to vote me back because they want more Industries lobbied ,protection of their land among other roles that have sternly handled as an area MP’’, Musoke further revealed.

In his bid to regain Njeru Municipality seat, Musoke said that he expects overwhelming support to come from the three divisions that make up the municipality whose interests have served ‘diligently’ as a member of parliament.

In the general elections ,Musoke will face NRM’s Dinah Nyago, Badru Kabuye(Independent),Jimmy Lwanga (People Power), Charles Kalazani (ANT),Kizza Godfrey (FDC ) and Moses Lukanga.

