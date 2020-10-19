Musika Defeats Haters in Round Two after Being Nominated

Annet Musika Shortly after Nomination as Jinja City Woman MP NRM Candidate on Thursday, October 15

Jinja – Former American President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s aphorism that “I think we consider too much the luck of the early bird and not enough the bad luck of the early worm.” is a grand paradigm of Annet Musika and her luckless rivals.

Musika, the triumphant National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for Jinja City Woman parliamentary seat was on Thursday evening duly nominated following hours of a clandestine move to block her investiture by political rivals.

According to our highly dependable source in political corridors, a group of Jinja loaded politicians early this week hatched a plot to grab Musika’s NRM ticket and illegitimately sponsor the nomination of erotically looking female independent candidate (Name withheld) as the flag bearer who was defeated by the former in the September party primaries.

‘’Everything was set including money and they wanted the slender brown-skinned trendy babe to be nominated on NRM ticket, the rest would be History’’, revealed a source.

A source further told Red pepper that the group that lined up their political allies in various positions of Jinja electoral areas were determined to have Musika ruined on Friday little did they know that the self-possessed former Budondo Female Councilor would storm the Jinja EC Offices Thursday.

‘’They based on Whatsapp rumors that Musika was in Kampala verifying her academic papers and only expected her political vigil on Friday, but the dream was prematurely ended when the curvaceous NRM Flag bearer raided the EC Offices at grant road only to leave the group shattered’’, added a source.

Political observers argue that this is the second time Musika is defeating her haters following the recent mucky NRM primaries that saw the former declared flag bearer after weeks of foiled attempt to overturn her Victory.

Earlier on Thursday, there was propaganda that Musika would not be nominated for allegedly lucking requisite academic qualifications, a rumour she claimed was being used by her haters to tarnish her name.

Musika affirmed that she possesses the required minimum academic qualifications and that she was ably and legally nominated as Flag bearer for the 2021 Race.

‘’ The allegations by my rivals are simply deceptive, malicious, fraudulent and contain elements of defamation .The People of Jinja are watching them and they know what to do at the right time .My supporters are focusing on how we can work together to promote affordable and quality inclusive Health care system, Education, Agriculture, Tourism, empowering Youth and Women as well as protecting their land .That is our focus, development nothing else’’, Musika said after being Nominated.

It should be remembered that Musika was declared NRM flag bearer nearly three weeks after the party primaries held 4th September, 2020 Musika .Musika Polled 11,597 defeating her six rivals.

Her rivals ; Sobya Irene Milika polled 7,410, Namuyomba Mary 3,885, Mirembe Esther 2,360, Kabanda Loy Lovisa213, Naigaga Leah Tumukunde 8,263 and Nabukalu Nusura Juma garnered 1,015.

‘’The NRM Primaries was the first battle. It emerged another second battle, the Nomination where the detractors wanted Musika frustrated but she defeated them. It’s likely she will win the third combat in general elections since her arch-rivals are not sleeping ‘’, revealed a political observer from Jinja.