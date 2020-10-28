Dedicated cadre! Museveni, Govt Leaders Eulogise ex-Army Mouth-piece Bantariza

Kampala -President Yoweri Museveni has hailed Col Shaban Bantariza as a dedicated cadre who worked for Uganda’s liberation and development.

Bantariza succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, according to government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo.

In a short message posted on his social media handles on Tuesday night, Museveni said: “I received the sad news of the death of Col. Shaban Bantariza, the Deputy Government Spokesperson.”

“He was a dedicated cadre who worked for Uganda’s liberation and development. He was eloquent as he spoke for the UPDF and government,” the President added.

“Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace,” Museveni concluded.

At the time of his death, Bantariza was Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre.

Bantariza also worked as spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces.

What other leaders said

Margaret Muhanga, Kabarole District Woman MP

I mourn my CRE and English teacher S1 and S11 Col Shaban Bantariza. He was then called Brother Sebastian. Young energetic and fresh from the seminary, he was full of humor & a good command of the Queen’s language. He was always proud of me as his former student…RIP Afande

Lt. Col. Edith Nakalema, Head of Anti-Corruption Unit of State House

Today, my UPDF family and I have lost a great comrade in Colonel Shaban Bantariza. A committed and dependable patriot dedicated to serving his nation. May God grant his family and friends the comfort they need in this difficult time.