MTN Dabolo Promo Returns, 100% Bonus awaits 4G Customers

Kampala – MTN customers will once again enjoy 100% bonus on daily data bundles in the revamped MTN Dabolo 4G promotion. The promotion, that commenced Monday, will run for six weeks.

First introduced in 2019, MTN Dabolo which was meant to give back to MTN customers went on to become very popular among users prompting its re-introduction this year with improvements to make the customer experience even better.

This time the offer will be available to customers who have 4G SIM cards as 4G gives customers a faster and better internet browsing experience.

With this new enhanced offer, MTN customers will get double data every time they load daily bundles on their 4G SIM cards. For example, a customer who buys 15MBs at UGX 250/- gets 30MBs, one who loads 100MBs at UGX1,000/- gets 200MBs and those that load 1GB at UGX 5,000/- get 2GBs for the same price. Both the purchased and bonus data are valid for 24 hours from the time of activation.

To activate a daily data bundle, a customer simply dials 15010# or use www.mtn.co.ug/mymtn to loads MBs using airtime or MTN MoMo.

MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer, Somdev Sen explained that the promotion has been designed to not only to give customers more MBs but also a much better Internet browsing experience using 4G.

“Using 4G to browse the Internet guarantees a much faster experience. This means better connectivity, faster uploads and downloads of videos, faster access to and sharing of content by users among other benefits.” Somdev explained.

“And, to enable more customers access the benefits of both the promotion and the 4G experience, MTN Uganda is offering a free 4G SIM card upgrade to those customers using older SIM card types. We want our customers to enjoy the double MBs and wish them dabolo fun on 4G,” concluded Sen.

The free upgrades are available at any MTN Shop across the country.

For more information about the promotion, visit www.mtn.co.ug/dabolo.