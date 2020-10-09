MTN Breaks silence on Recent Bank to Mobile Systems Hack

MTN Uganda CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte wears his mask.

Kampala – MTN Uganda has broken the silence on the recent reports that indicated that their mobile money/ bank to wallet systems had been hacked over the weekend (last week)

In a statement issued by the telcome giant, the Chief Executive Officer, Wim Vanhelleput, revealed that the affected system was Pegasus Technologies Ltd (an aggregator) which experienced a security breach that impacted Bank to Wallet transfers.

“Although the incident did not affect any customer money mobile balances, a limited number of other services aggregated through the third-party provider were suspended as a precautionary safety measure,” part of the statement read.

Mr Vanhelleputte further clairifies that the core MTN Mobile Money services namely cash deposits, withdrawals, Person to Person (P2P) transactions and MoMo payments were never affected nor compromised at any stage.

MTN revealed that the Police and Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) kicked off invesigations into the incident and are yet to release a formal report from their findings.

So far, reports indicate that the Cyber hack culprits used over 2,000 sim cards to execute the scam worthy billions of shillings in e-cash.

The telco revealed that its mobile money platform complied with the highest international ICT security standards and is subjected to regular assessments and reviews by internal and external assurance providers.