Minister Anite Breaks Ground for Construction of Africa’s Finest Modern Tiles Factory

Investment State Minister Anite Flanked by Rajan, Mompara , Rwakakamba and Njeru Mayor Kyazze at the Ground Breaking of Modern Tiles Ltd Factory

Njeru – Construction of a multibillion Africa’s grand Tiles Manufacturing Plant based in Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District has been launched by State minister for Investment and Privatization Evelyn Anite with emphasis to become the region’s top exporter.

The state-of-art Manufacturing plant which is expected to be the finest in the East African region will have a daily production capacity of 40,000 Square Meters.

Flanked by Ashish Mompara, the proprietor of Modern Tiles Ltd, Anite said Construction Business between Uganda and other countries both within and outside Africa is expected to become much easier when the investors complete construction of the magnificent factory.

‘’ We are going to have tiles manufactured in Uganda. For us this is an extraordinary project and it is exciting. The project will improve the social and infrastructure sectors of the surrounding area among other benefits ‘’, said Anite.

Anite assured Modern Tiles Ltd of government’s commitment to see the company’s success, especially through the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) Campaign aimed at supporting the growth of locally manufactured products.

Aside from the Ugandan market, Anite noted that the investors also have access to the regional East African Community and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), as well as the US, European and Chinese markets.

Ashish Mompara , the factory of the Plant said it will be the largest in East Africa with direct 1600 Jobs to the Ugandans.

‘’Modern tiles Ltd not only intends to sell in the local market but also export to East Africa, the Middle East like Dubai and Saudi Arabia, and also the European Market. Through our exports Uganda will generate foreign exchange ‘’, revealed Mompara.

Mompara revealed that they have invested heavily in technology that will see the plant produce high quality Wall and floor tiles recognized on the international market.

‘’As a group we are already into quality products Co2,Aluminium ,ENA, Sanitizers, Organic fertilizers all under Modern Distillers Ltd’’, added Mompara.

As Uganda aims to achieve middle-income status, officials said the country has a fast young growing population who are ambitious and with the creation of jobs, they will be able to pay taxes.

Last year in October, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned a total of 10 factories including the ones under Ashish Mompara and his Business partners.