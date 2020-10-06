Masindi Launches Domestic Tourism Campaign

Abwooli awards participants with certificates

Masindi – Masindi Local Government Tourism Department has launched the domestic tourism initiatives in efforts to promote the sector in the area, which was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Themed ‘Loving and Appreciating Our Own Sites’, the launch was marked by Hiking Nyankunyu Hills, Touring superlative Biizi Multiple Agro-Tourism Farm among other sightseeing.

The launch held in observance of Ministry of Health’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), was graced by Civil servants, Tour Operators and District officials from the region, Politicians, and heads of various government agencies from both within and outside Masindi District and the local community.

Riita Karungi Abwooli the Masindi District Local Government Tourism Officer said the campaign also encompassed the Tourism Recovery Plan and the Culture Recovery Plan.

Participants Tour Biizi Agro-Farm

“We have a role to play to help promote the District’s tourism industry and make the area an unmissable tourism destination in the near future. Several strategies have been identified in order to help the District’s tourism and cultural sector to develop. The people of Masindi should love, learn and appreciate their own tourism treasures,” Abwooli told a Red pepper reporter.

Among the strategies are prioritizing the use of digital platforms such as social media, blogs, websites, as well as e-marketing to regain the confidence of the public to travel to Masindi, she added.

Among the organizations that attended the event include Tourism officers from other districts in the region, Rotary Club of Masindi, Boomu Women’s craft Group, Masindi high court, Kinyara sugar works, Polish heritage Organization, National Forestry Authority, Murchison Falls National Park and other stakeholders.

Officials from Biizi Multiple Farm, one of the outstanding Agro-Tourism establishments in Western Uganda also manufacturers of Mt.Sinai Wines and Mango Juice based in Masindi, told Red pepper that Agro tourism works very well for both the locals and international tourists.

‘’Agro-Tourism started attracting many tourists who go on safaris to see the beautiful gardens that are always on display for both the locals and the tourists who visit to see the different techniques that are used in the farms. Lets promote it because it’s a good business venture for both income and tourism purpose’’, said Biizi officials.