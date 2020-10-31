Landslide Victory! CCM’s Magufuli Wins Tanzania Presidential Elections

Tanzania’s President-elect, Dr. John Joseph Pombe Magufuli casts his vote Wednesday October 28

AGENCIES | Daily News | Dar es Salaam– The Chairman of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party candidate Dr John Magufuli won the October 28 Presidential elections.

National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairman Judge (Rtd) Semistocles Kaijage revealed that Dr Magufuli garnered 12. 5 million of valid votes cast and announced his victory in Dar es Salaam.

DR Magufuli’s his main rival Tundu Lissu from Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) got 1.9 million votes.

“I declare Dr John Pombe Magufuli as elected candidate and Samia Suluhu Hassan as the Vice President,” said Judge Kaijage.

Mr Bernard Membe who was expelled from the ruling party for misconduct and later joined the opposition ACT-Wazalendo to challenge his former party presidential candidate got only 81,129 of the votes.

Dr Magufuli, who celebrated his 61st birthday on Thursday, won the second term after promised wananchi that he will improve health sector, citizens’ welfare and economy of the East African Community member state.

When he was seeking for his first term in the 2015 general elections, the incumbent President’s slogan was Hapa Kazi tu (Just work) and after won the post, Magufuli’s fifth phase government worked on mega power project and infrastructure projects and; fighting against corruption in the public offices, just to mention.