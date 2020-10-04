KENYA: 312 Beat COVID-19 as 261 Cases Test Positive

Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

AGENCIES | Nairobi – The Ministry of Health has announced 261 new cases of the novel coronavirus from 3387 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases push Kenya’s cumulative caseload to 39,184 from the 559,098 samples tested since the pandemic began.

All the new cases are Kenyan nationals apart from 12 foreigners and are aged between 4 months and 80 years.

In terms of gender, 186 are males while 70 are females.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 128, Kisumu 37, Mombasa 13, Kisii 12, Kilifi 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Machakos 7, Nakuru 5, Kajiado 5, Kiambu 5, Meru 5, Kitui 4, West Pokot 3, Nyamira 3, Garissa 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Nandi 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa bay 1, Embu 1, Lamu 1, Makueni 1, Nyeri 1, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Trans Nzoia 1 and Kakamega 1.

In terms of Sub County Distribution; the 128 cases in Nairobi, are from Starehe (50), Langata (17), Embakasi East (14) Roysambu (7), Westlands (6), Makadara (5) Dagoretti North and Kamukunji (4) Dagoretti South, Embakasi North, Kasarani and Kibra (3) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Ruaraka (2) cases each, Mathare (1).

In Kisumu, the 37 cases are from Kisumu Central (20), Nyando (15), Kisumu East.

In Mombasa, the 13 cases are from Kisauni and Mvita (5) cases each, Changamwe (2) and Nyali (1). In Kisii, the 12 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (7), Nyaribari Chache (3) and Bonchari (2).

In Kilifi, the 11 cases are from Magarini (10) and Malindi (1).

In Uasin Gishu, the 8 cases are from Ainabkoi and Kapseret (3) cases each, Kesses and Turbo (1), while in Machakos, the 7 cases are from Athi river and Machakos Town (2) cases each, Kangundo, Kathiani and Yatta (1) case each.

312 people have also recovered from the virus, pushing the total number of recoveries so far to 26,426 cases. 229 of the new recoveries were from patients under the home-based care system whilst 83 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The country’s total coronavirus fatalities also rose to 728 after 3 patients succumbed between Saturday and Sunday.