K2 takes Diamond Platinumz to South Sudan for “Together For Peace Concert”

Juba – South Sudan multi-award winning promotion company, K2 Promotions and Events company has reached a second agreement with Tanzania’s music star, Wasafi Records Boss, Diamond Platinumz for a music experience in Juba this December.

The first agreement sealed was scheduled for July earlier this year but was later postponed to an unconfirmed date due to the global pandemic, Covid-19. The music experience for the international singer in Juba dubbed “Together For Peace” is set to attract a number of South Sudanese youths, government dignitaries and political flag bearers.

With songs like Kwangaru, Jeje, cheche, marry you, inama, African beauty and Kanyaga it will be a music showdown at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum and it’s one show we can’t miss.

The concert will host numerous peace activities including sports, dancing, poems and many more others.