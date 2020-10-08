IP Cheptegei breaks 10,000m World record

Kampala -Uganda’s long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has broken the 10,000m World Record.

The 24-year old broke the record, running at a time of 26:11:02 in the Estadi Del Turia de Valencia in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday night.

At the event organised by NN Running Team, Global Sport Communication and SD Roadrunner, Cheptegei who is also the current 5,000m, 5km and 15km record holder, broke Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old record, by over 6 seconds.

The Ethiopian running legend had set the mark in a time of 26:17:53 in 2005, breaking compatriot Haile Gebrselassie’s 26:22.75 time that had earlier been set in 1998 in Hengelo.

For Chepetegi to achieve the fate, eight other athletes took part in the event including two other Ugandans in Stephen Kissa and Viktor Kiplangat.

As usual, the runners competed over 25 laps of a 400m track, guided by wave light technology.

Six pacesetters, categorised into two groups were also included, led by Roy Hoornweg.

Cheptegei has of late become a running sensation, now holding four different World Records.

He is also the World Cross Country Champion (2019) and World Champion 10,000m (2019).

Before the world record attempt, he had a personal best of 26:48.36 in the 10,000m, which he achieved in Doha at the 2019 World Athletics Championship.