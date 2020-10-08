October 8, 2020

IP Cheptegei breaks 10,000m World record

October 8, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Kampala -Uganda’s long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has broken the 10,000m World Record.

The 24-year old broke the record, running at a time of 26:11:02 in the Estadi Del Turia de Valencia in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday night.

At the event organised by NN Running Team, Global Sport Communication and SD Roadrunner, Cheptegei who is also the current 5,000m, 5km and 15km record holder, broke Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old record, by over 6 seconds.

The Ethiopian running legend had set the mark in a time of 26:17:53 in 2005, breaking compatriot Haile Gebrselassie’s 26:22.75 time that had earlier been set in 1998 in Hengelo.

For Chepetegi to achieve the fate, eight other athletes took part in the event including two other Ugandans in Stephen Kissa and Viktor Kiplangat.

As usual, the runners competed over 25 laps of a 400m track, guided by wave light technology.

Six pacesetters, categorised into two groups were also included, led by Roy Hoornweg.

Cheptegei has of late become a running sensation, now holding four different World Records.

He is also the World Cross Country Champion (2019) and World Champion 10,000m (2019).

Before the world record attempt, he had a personal best of 26:48.36 in the 10,000m, which he achieved in Doha at the 2019 World Athletics Championship.

About Post Author

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

author

http://34.125.246.153

See author's posts

More Stories

TRANSFERS: How Man Utd Lost Sancho Deal after £91.3m Bid to Dortmund

October 4, 2020 AGENCIES

MTN Rewards Football fans in “Samba Ne MTN Mu’Ntabwe” challenge

October 2, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

ATHLETICS: MTN Tip Cheptegei with UGX123m for Breaking World Records

September 24, 2020 Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks