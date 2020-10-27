BREAKING: Former Army Spokesman Col. Shaban Bantariza Succumbs to COVID-19

Kampala – The Deputy Government Media Centre Director and former army Spokesperson Col Shaban Bantariza has breathed his last.

Reports reaching Red Pepper Digital reveal that Col. Bantariza passed on in the wee hours of Tuesday morning October 27 at Mulago Hospital, Kampala.

A close family member confirmed the sad passing of the military officer.

“Sad news, Col.Shaban Bantaliza has died from Mulago hospital,” read a message shared by the family member.

A highly placed source intimated that Col Bantariza succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

“He (Col Bantariza) was on a ventilator yesterday (Monday) in the Covid ward at Mulago Hospital,” source revealed.

Prior to his passing, a source that sought anonymity revealed that the Army officer had been transferred to ICU.

“Colleagues, information available is that the mighty Col Bantariza is in comma at Mulago Hospital, we should all do the needful to save his life,” the source said.

More details to come as Red Pepper Digital team expedites communique and triangulates the information coming in.

Col. Bantariza served as the UPDF spokesperson from 1995 to 1997 and from 2001 to 2006.

For a period of time, prior to February 2009, Batanzira, at the rank of lieutenant colonel, served as the commander of the Oliver Tambo Leadership School, in Kaweweta, Nakaseke District, in Uganda’s Central Region.

On February 26, 2009, he was appointed commandant of the National Leadership Institute (NALI), in Kyankwanzi, Kyankwanzi District.

He served in that capacity until he was relieved of his duties on October 7, 2011.

In June 2013, he was appointed as Deputy Executive Director of the National Media Centre.

On July 2,2013, at the rank of colonel, he was arrested, charged with embezzlement and remanded to Makindye Military prison by the General Court Martial on charges of alleged fraud.

Also read

After proceedings that lasted nearly three years,the Court Martial, chaired by Major Gen. Levi Karuhanga, acquitted Colonel Bantariza due to lack of evidence against him, on 14 April 2015.

On June 24, 2015, following his acquittal by the general court martial, he resumed work at the Uganda Media Centre, the president of Uganda having directed in writing that Col. Bantariza resumes work.