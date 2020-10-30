VIDEO: EOC Boss Ntambi Remanded to Kigo Prison over Corruption, Graft

Equal Opportunities Commission Chairperson, Sylvia Ntambi being led by Policewoman to an awaiting vehicle to Kigo Prison Thursday, October 29.

Kampala – The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) chairperson Sylvia Ntambi has Thursday been sent to Kigo Prison over corruption-related charges.

Ntambi appeared before Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Pamella Lamunu-Ocaya after she had skipped Court twice by faking illness and forging medical letters.

Ntambi who is battling 29 counts of embezzlement will reappear in Court on November 4.

The Magistrate previously extended her summons to October 29 and warned that should she fail to show up, Court would issue a warrant of arrest and any police officer could arrest her on sight and bring her before the Kololo-based Anti Corruption court.

“I will give her a benefit of doubt and give her the last chance and should she fail to come next time (tomorrow), a warrant of arrest will be issued. Criminal summons are extended for the very last time for October 29 at 9am,” Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrate Pamella Lamunu-Ocaya warned on October 7.

Ms Ntambi on Wednesday rushed to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) office in what was seen an attempt to elude justice.

However, the DPP insisted that whereas she was following up her complaint, she must appear in Court.

Ntambi is accused of negligence of duty that led to gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds.

She is indicted alongside, other nine members of the commission who have since been charged and are out on bail.

According to the amended charge sheet, the 10 commission officials are facing 25 corruption related charges.

They range from; causing financial loss, conspiracy to defraud, embezzlement, corruption, abuse of office.

Under count 12, Ms Ntambi alongside Ms Kamahoro and Mr Mpitsi, between January 6, 2019, and April 30, 2019, allegedly conspired to defraud the government of over Shs9m.