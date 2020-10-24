Contractors Lobby for More Funds as UGX23Bn Kabale Market Risks Stalling

Kabale – There are worries from contractors of a multi-billion Kabale central market that the ugx23Bn budgeted for the market construction may not be enough citing unplanned expenditures incurred during the construction.

The market which is valued at ugx23Bn is being undertaken by the Chinese Chong Chuing International Construction Company under the Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement program – MATIP III with funding from World Bank and started in December 2019.

According to the design, the market will contain 859 lockup shops and 676 stalls. It will also contain a medical clinic, solar lights, day care centre, bath rooms, modern restaurants, microfinance, police post and CCTV cameras among others.

The site engineer Charles Mubuya told reporters today during the inspection said that the construction works are behind schedule by 4.5% and the construction was delayed by the effects of Covid-19 lockdown and heavy rains which were experienced in February and March of his year. He said that the company has spent 41% of the construction duration equating to 10 months since the commencement of the project.

He expressed optimism that at the end of this year they will have reached 50 percent completion target. The market constructions constitutes of 4 blocks which must be completed in a period of 2 years as according to the plan.

The company’s Clerk of works Besigye Hirrary Tubwineyo said that the company incurred extra costs during the excavation and leveling of the ground from the anticipated 2 meters to 3.5 meters underground. He added that other expenses are being incurred to partition the blocks into extra lockups which were not included on the plan and this has increased the expenditure. He said that the company may require 1 billion Uganda shillings to meet the unexpected expenditures.

Mubuya said that completion work is currently at 37 percent and is expected to be at 48 percent by the end of this year 2020.

He said that due to Covid 19 outbreak, they reduced number of workers to observe the SOPs of the ministry of health especially during the months of April, May and June.

Mubuya further said that also due to curfew, they were forced to reduce number of working hours which could also hinder their timely completion of the market.

He further revealed that they encountered difficulties in obtaining materials as hard wares were closed due to COVID 19.

Emmanuel Byamugisha Sentaro the Kabale municipality mayor who was also at the site to monitor the progress of the construction activities said that despite the current challenges, the market will be completed in the agreed time flame. He added that Kabale municipal council is committed to supporting the contractors so that quality work is achieved.

Byamugisha says that the council is in talks with the ministry of local government to ensure that it provides 1 billion Uganda shillings to meet the unexpected expenditures.