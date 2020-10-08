Beti Kamya’s Rival Applies for Judicial Review in UFA Case

Tindyebwa Brian , Kamya’s NRM Rival

Kampala – With less than four days to the Nomination of Member of Parliament

candidates who will participate in the forthcoming 2021 general elections,

the Minister of Lands Beti Olive Namisango Kamya Turomwe faces an uphill

struggle.

Court is set to hear the evidence in the case against Kamya in regard to

participation in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party

primaries.

Kampala High Court will hear the case in which Beti Kamya’s rival Tindyebwa

Brian kusingura is seeking to block the former’s nomination by Uganda

Electoral Commission as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for Rubaga

North MP Flag Bearer on ground that she is still their serving party

President of Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA).

The case followed numerous petitions after the NRM EC declared Kamya the

party flag bearer in the September 4th , 2020 party primaries.

Tindyebwa is seeking for orders to compel the Electoral Commission from

nominating Beti Kamya and submit him a duly elected party flag bearer for

Rubaga North.

Hon. Beti Kamya

Through their lawyers of M/S Bumpenje & Co. Advocates, a section of Uganda

Federal Alliance members and Beti Kamya’s rival Tindyebwa Brian filed the

application in the High Court civil division for judicial review against

the NRM Party EC challenging the decision of the commission to nominate

Kamya for Rubaga North.

‘’The Respondent was not validly nominated and elected the NRM Flag bearer

for Rubaga North Constituency in Kampala District on ground that the

respondent nominated and elected because at the time of nomination and

election she was still a serving President general and party member of the

Uganda Federal Alliance(UFA)’’,reads the court documents.

According to the petitioner, the nomination and election of Beti Kamya

violated the provisions of the political parties and Organizations Act and

the constitution of Uganda 1995.

The court case followed petition to the tribunal set up by the ruling

National Resistance Movement to look into petitions arising out of the

September 4 party primaries where Tindyebwa wanted Kamya’s alleged victory

overturned.

However, Wednesday the tribunal upheld Kamya as Rubaga North MP Flag bearer

prompting the petitioner to run to Kampala High court for a Judicial Review.

‘’We believe in the judiciary as a temple of Justice and the people of

Rubaga hope court will act on the basis of independence. The people of

Kampala and Rubaga in particular need justice for proper representation. We

pray that Court render invalid Beti Kamya’ win as Rubaga North NRM Flag

bearer’’, said Tindyebwa.

It should be noted that according to The Independent Electoral Commission

road map, Members of Parliament will be nominated between October 12 and

13, 2020.

Kamya, the former Lubaga North MP between 2005 to 2010 and presidential

candidate on the Uganda Federal Alliance ticket awaits her political fate

following the petition to block her nomination.