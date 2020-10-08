Beti Kamya’s Rival Applies for Judicial Review in UFA Case
Kampala – With less than four days to the Nomination of Member of Parliament
candidates who will participate in the forthcoming 2021 general elections,
the Minister of Lands Beti Olive Namisango Kamya Turomwe faces an uphill
struggle.
Court is set to hear the evidence in the case against Kamya in regard to
participation in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party
primaries.
Kampala High Court will hear the case in which Beti Kamya’s rival Tindyebwa
Brian kusingura is seeking to block the former’s nomination by Uganda
Electoral Commission as the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for Rubaga
North MP Flag Bearer on ground that she is still their serving party
President of Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA).
The case followed numerous petitions after the NRM EC declared Kamya the
party flag bearer in the September 4th , 2020 party primaries.
Tindyebwa is seeking for orders to compel the Electoral Commission from
nominating Beti Kamya and submit him a duly elected party flag bearer for
Rubaga North.
Through their lawyers of M/S Bumpenje & Co. Advocates, a section of Uganda
Federal Alliance members and Beti Kamya’s rival Tindyebwa Brian filed the
application in the High Court civil division for judicial review against
the NRM Party EC challenging the decision of the commission to nominate
Kamya for Rubaga North.
‘’The Respondent was not validly nominated and elected the NRM Flag bearer
for Rubaga North Constituency in Kampala District on ground that the
respondent nominated and elected because at the time of nomination and
election she was still a serving President general and party member of the
Uganda Federal Alliance(UFA)’’,reads the court documents.
According to the petitioner, the nomination and election of Beti Kamya
violated the provisions of the political parties and Organizations Act and
the constitution of Uganda 1995.
The court case followed petition to the tribunal set up by the ruling
National Resistance Movement to look into petitions arising out of the
September 4 party primaries where Tindyebwa wanted Kamya’s alleged victory
overturned.
However, Wednesday the tribunal upheld Kamya as Rubaga North MP Flag bearer
prompting the petitioner to run to Kampala High court for a Judicial Review.
‘’We believe in the judiciary as a temple of Justice and the people of
Rubaga hope court will act on the basis of independence. The people of
Kampala and Rubaga in particular need justice for proper representation. We
pray that Court render invalid Beti Kamya’ win as Rubaga North NRM Flag
bearer’’, said Tindyebwa.
It should be noted that according to The Independent Electoral Commission
road map, Members of Parliament will be nominated between October 12 and
13, 2020.
Kamya, the former Lubaga North MP between 2005 to 2010 and presidential
candidate on the Uganda Federal Alliance ticket awaits her political fate
following the petition to block her nomination.